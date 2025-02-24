Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Azenta were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 6.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Azenta by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

