NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NEU opened at $547.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.68 and its 200-day moving average is $534.17. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

