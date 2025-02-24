SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after buying an additional 711,253 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 548,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

