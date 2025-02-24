Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 150,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth $371,000.

BATS XDSQ opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

