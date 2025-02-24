Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 343.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 54,177 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.29 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3816 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.