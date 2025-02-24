Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RCL opened at $234.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at $37,514,907.30. The trade was a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

