Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $50.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $816.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

