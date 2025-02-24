NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

In other news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares in the company, valued at $284,711,902.20. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,787. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAMS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

