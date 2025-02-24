Holley (HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.70 on Monday. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Holley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,670,883. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.