Paramount Global (PARAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

