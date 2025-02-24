Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $65,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.