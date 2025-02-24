Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after acquiring an additional 949,875 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $102.88 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

