Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

