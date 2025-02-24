FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.7 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

