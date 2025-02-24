Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $220.90 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.