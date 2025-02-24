Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,272 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 70.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

