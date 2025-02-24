AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 521.63 ($6.60), with a volume of 2813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.64).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 448.30.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Featured Stories

