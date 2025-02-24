“Uniti Group Inc Reports Q4 2024 Results and Announces Significant Expansion of Fiber Builds”

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT), a leading provider of communications infrastructure solutions, recently submitted its Form 8-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the report, Uniti Group released its fiscal results for its quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. During the period, the company showed significant growth and maintained its solid performance across its business lines while expanding its fiber network.

Uniti Group’s major growth driver was its Kinetic business, which saw an increase in fiber coverage and fiber subscribers year over year. This growth underscores the company’s continued commitment to broadening its fiber footprint within Kinetic’s markets.

Despite several natural disasters that required the company to redirect resources towards recovery efforts, Uniti achieved a net growth of 16% in fiber subscribers, which represented a 27.4% penetration rate. This was an improvement of 1.1% year over year.

The company also reported a remarkable improvement in operational effectiveness during the year. With the execution of strategic initiatives and a quality-focused approach, Uniti Group is poised to continue delivering high-quality service to its customers.

Furthermore, the company has announced an ambitious agenda for 2025, which includes a significant expansion of its fiber build initiatives. The plan would extend the company’s fiber service to an additional 2 million consumer premises, reaching a total coverage of 43% of Kinetic’s footprint by the end of 2025.

The report also addressed Uniti Group’s planned merger with Windstream Holdings II, LLC, stating that approval from sixteen states has been received and two more are in process. Although the merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, Uniti Group remains steadfast in its commitment to execute its 2025 priorities, deliver high-quality service, and drive growth.

Looking ahead, Uniti is anticipating continued momentum across its strategic initiatives and operational improvements, which serve as a robust platform for executing the company’s 2025 objectives.

Overall, Uniti Group’s strong financial performance and ongoing expansion of its fiber network demonstrate its continued growth and commitment to providing quality communication infrastructure solutions.

