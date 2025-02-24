Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 643 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 37.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EPR Properties by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPR opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.