Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 510 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,426.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

