Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,561 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599,589 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after buying an additional 1,585,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 199,454 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.00 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OPCH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

