Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,056 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 901.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.1 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

