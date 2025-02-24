Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

