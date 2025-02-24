D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 987 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

ZETA opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

