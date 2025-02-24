D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,343,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 103,409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

