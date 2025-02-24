Head-To-Head Comparison: Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) & Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Volatility and Risk

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Aeterna Zentaris”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris $2.37 million 2.05 -$16.55 million ($14.86) -0.18

Nexien BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeterna Zentaris.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -3,415.76% Aeterna Zentaris -760.32% -83.45% -45.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. Nexien BioPharma, Inc. is based in Glendale, Colorado.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

