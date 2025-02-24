Analysts Set UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) PT at $43.70

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

