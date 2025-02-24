ICL Group (ICL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

