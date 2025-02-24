AerCap (AER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $101.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

