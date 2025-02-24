Analyzing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 10 1 0 1.92 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Adynxx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $425.17 million 0.51 -$92.21 million ($1.89) -3.03 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -16.54% -23.52% -10.83% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

