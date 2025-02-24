Rocky Brands (RCKY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rocky Brands Price Performance
Rocky Brands stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.
