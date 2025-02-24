OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
OpGen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.