StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

STRM opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

