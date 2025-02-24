Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNXFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutanix Trading Down 3.3 %

NTNX opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nutanix by 26.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 5,859.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

