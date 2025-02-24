Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $528.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

