Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 3.0 %

VPG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.41. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.09 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 271,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 267,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

