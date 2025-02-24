Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($1.93). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

