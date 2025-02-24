DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after buying an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after buying an additional 871,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,482,000 after buying an additional 851,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

