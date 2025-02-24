Picocela Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PCLA)

Picocela’s (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 25th. Picocela had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Picocela’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Picocela Stock Down 2.4 %

Picocela stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Picocela has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Get Picocela alerts:

About Picocela

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are engaged in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. We derive our revenues mainly from two sources: (1) sales of product equipment, and (2) SaaS, maintenance and others. Under the first revenue source, we develop mesh Wi-Fi access point devices, PCWL series, adopting our proprietary patented wireless mesh communication technology software PicoCELA Backhaul Engine (“PBE”), which enables wireless Wi-Fi and mesh communication by linking a chain of multiple wireless Wi-Fi access points by radio communication not by cabling.

Receive News & Ratings for Picocela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picocela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.