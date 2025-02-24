Picocela Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PCLA)

Picocela’s (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 25th. Picocela had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Picocela’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Picocela Stock Down 2.4 %
Picocela stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Picocela has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
About Picocela
