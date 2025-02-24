Sprout Social (SPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,169.60. This represents a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.