LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $64.47.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

