Head to Head Analysis: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) vs. ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -25.43% -74.15% -15.09% ProKidney N/A N/A -10.24%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 2.37 -$113.87 million ($0.22) -2.54 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.55) -2.73

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 3 2 0 2.40

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 398.21%. ProKidney has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats ProKidney on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

