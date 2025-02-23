Head to Head Survey: Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) versus The Competition

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,061.94 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.68 billion $10.39 million -76.99

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Risk and Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 355 803 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment rivals beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.