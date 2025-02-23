Top Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. 226,998,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,971,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,742,392. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 128,298,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,220,368. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 533.36, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

