Best Utility Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Quanta Services, and Rivian Automotive are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $491.67.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.11. 4,399,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $11.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.75. 3,467,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,450. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $221.07 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.18. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 70,315,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,614,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

