Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Target, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. Walmart has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.54. 4,077,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.17 and a 200-day moving average of $460.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,035.03. 1,815,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $975.61 and a 200-day moving average of $930.59.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,758,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,878,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,498. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,042,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

