Insider Buying: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta purchased 1,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

