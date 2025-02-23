Best Bank Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, NU, and Vertiv are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,971,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,801,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,472,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,926. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,182,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,489,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NU has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. 15,613,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

