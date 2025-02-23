Head-To-Head Comparison: Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 2 8 0 0 1.80 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $4.54, indicating a potential upside of 50.41%. Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.51 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.17 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 21.14 $10.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Curbline Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.