Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Tesla, Baidu, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,645,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,262. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,315,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614,404. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

See Also